Waymo calls ex-Uber CEO Kalanick to testify in U.S. car secrets trial

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc’s Waymo called former Uber Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick to testify at trial on Tuesday and publicly address for the first time Waymo’s allegations that Uber stole its self-driving car technology.

Waymo sued ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc a year ago, saying one of Waymo’s engineers downloaded thousands of confidential documents in December 2015 before Kalanick hired him at Uber in 2016.

During opening statements on Monday in San Francisco federal court, a Waymo attorney said competitive pressures between the two companies were so great to develop self-driving cars that Kalanick decided “winning was more important than obeying the law.” (Reporting by Dan Levine; editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)