FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi National Agriculture Development Co, Al Safi Danone in merger talks
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 8, 2017 / 6:10 AM / in 10 days

Saudi National Agriculture Development Co, Al Safi Danone in merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - National Agricultural Development Co (NADEC) has agreed to start merger talks with Al Safi Danone Co (ASD) that will be executed through a share swap deal, the company said on Sunday.

Under a memorandum of understanding, NADEC will buy all shares of Al Safi Danone Co and in exchange offer new shares to ASD’s shareholders, it said in a statement.

The deal will allow ASD shareholders to own 38.75 percent of NADEC’s pro forma issued share capital.

NADEC has a market value of $692 million, while ASD is a joint venture between Saudi Arabia’s Al Safi Group of Companies and French food company Danone. ASD is engaged in the production of fresh dairy products and juices.

The term of the MOU is for a period of six months.

The parties have agreed on an exclusivity period during which they will conduct financial, commercial and legal due diligence, the NADEC statement said. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Perry)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.