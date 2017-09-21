Alstom shares up 2.4 pct after report Siemens in tie up talks over rail - traders

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Alstom climbed 2.4 percent on Thursday after Bloomberg reported Siemens was said to be in talks with the French train maker as well as Bombardier Inc over consolidation of their rail activities, traders said.

Siemens declined to comment and officials at Bombardier Transportation in Berlin were not immediately available to comment. An Alstom spokesman said he had no immediate comment.

Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said last month he saw an opportunity to form a strong no.2 in the global rail market in the long term, but was “not in a hurry”. (Reportinf by Blandine Henault; Editing by Richard Lough)