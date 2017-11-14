FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
November 14, 2017 / 6:45 AM / a day ago

French group Alstom H1 net profit surges, keeps 2020 financial goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French manufacturing group Alstom , which has agreed to merge its rail operations with Germany’s Siemens, reported a surge in first-half net profit and kept its 2020 financial targets.

Interim net profit at Alstom, which makes trains and other transport and infrastructure products, rose 66.4 percent from a year ago to 213 million euros ($248.6 million), with turnover progressing 5 percent from last year.

Alstom, in which French conglomerate Bouygues owns a stake, maintained its 2020 targets. These goals include sales growing organically by 5 percent per year by 2020, and for Alstom to have an adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin of around 7 percent by 2020.

In September, Siemens and Alstom agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China’s state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd .

$1 = 0.8569 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
