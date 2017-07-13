French group Alstom posts 6 pct rise in Q1 sales, keeps outlook

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter sales from a year ago, and maintained its near-term financial targets.

Alstom, in which the French state has a stake of around 20 percent, said sales rose to 1.9 billion euros ($2.2 billion), helped by new contract wins in north America.

The company also kept its near-term financial targets for sales to grow organically by 5 percent per year by 2020, and for its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin to reach around 7 percent by 2020.