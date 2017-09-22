Alstom confirms tie-up talks with Siemens, discussions on-going

The logo of French engineering group Alstom is seen at its plant in the town of Birr, Switzerland January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

PARIS (Reuters) - French rail transport equipment company Alstom confirmed on Friday that it was in discussions with German engineering group Siemens over a possible tie-up with Siemens mobility division.

“No final decision has been made, discussions are on-going and no agreement has been reached,” Alstom said in a statement after Le Monde newspaper reported advanced talks were under way.

The French government said earlier on Friday that it had nothing against a potential merger between the two companies if the deal does not lead to job cuts.