France says not worried about Alstom-Siemens tie-up if jobs spared

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - France has nothing against a potential tie-up between German engineering giant Siemens and Alstom if the deal does not bring job cuts, the French government’s spokesman said on Friday.

“It is important that we can strengthen our industrial sectors...in partnership with Germany,” Christophe Castaner told journalists in response to a question about the reported tie-up.

“There is no concern on the French side when big companies are working together if synergies do not come at the expense of jobs,” he added.

Siemens has held tie-up talks with both Alstom and Canada’s Bombardier and had been expected to pick a preferred partner for detailed negotiations, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.