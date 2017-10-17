Finland reviews listing of state-owned liquor maker Altia

HELSINKI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Finnish government is considering the flotation of state-owned alcoholic drinks company Altia, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The government expects to finish the review by the end of the first half of 2018. It said it would retain a stake of one third in Altia after a possible listing in Helsinki bourse.

Altia, wholly owned by the state, generated sales of 357 million euros ($420 million) last year. ($1 = 0.8506 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)