Finland to list drinks company Altia

HELSINKI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - State-owned Finnish alcoholic drinks company Altia said on Friday it was preparing to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse to boost growth.

Known for its Koskenkorva vodka brand, Altia generated sales of 359 million euros ($442 million) and an operating margin of 7.3 percent last year. It has recently acquired cognac brands Larsen, Renault and Xante.

The flotation is part of the centre-right coalition’s plan to sell shares in state-owned companies. The government said it would retain a significant stake in the company after the listing. ($1 = 0.8129 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)