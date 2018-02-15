FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 5:06 PM / a day ago

Portugal regulator to further investigate Altice-Media Capital deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Portugal’s competition authority said on Thursday it would launch a thorough investigation into the planned takeover by Dutch-based Altice of Media Capital, the owner of the TVI television channel.

The competition authority said in a statement it decided to launch a deep investigation because “there are strong indications ... that it (the deal) could result in significant obstacles to competition in various markets.”

It said those markets included television content production, advertising and telecommunications. Altice, which owns Portugal’s largest telecom operator MEO, agreed to buy Media Capital in July last year from Spain’s Prisa in a 440 million euro deal.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Andrei Khalip

