August 6, 2019 / 3:08 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Jeff Bezos sells Amazon stock worth $2.8 billion last week

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos gives a thumbs up as he speaks during an event about Blue Origin's space exploration plans in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded $990 million worth of shares in the company last Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $2.8 billion.

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $1.8 billion, regulatory filings here with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos’ stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced 10b5-1 trading plan. Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos’ former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $37 billion, is now the online retailer’s second largest individual shareholder.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; editing by Gopakumar Warrier

