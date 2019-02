FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017 conference in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Jeff Bezos posted a blog on Thursday saying the National Enquirer’s parent company American Media threatened to blackmail him with the threat of publishing “intimate photos.”

Bezos said he declined to make a false public statement at American Media’s direction.