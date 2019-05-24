Technology News
May 24, 2019 / 10:00 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

At Amazon, facial recognition ban won just 2% of shareholder vote

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc shareholders overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that the company stop selling facial recognition technology to government agencies, a regulatory filing on Friday showed.

Some 2.4% of votes were in favour of the closely watched proposal, while the remaining votes were against it or in abstention. Amazon’s sale of the technology to law enforcement in Oregon and Florida has put the company at the centre of a growing debate over facial recognition, with critics warning of false matches and arrests and proponents arguing it keeps the public safe. The tally excludes broker non-votes.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below