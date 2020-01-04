Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

General view of the Amazon.de distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld September 22, 2014. Workers at German warehouses of online retailer Amazon.com took strike action again on Monday as labour union Verdi pressed its demands in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions. The U.S. company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market behind the United States, plus 14,000 seasonal workers. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT)

BERLIN (Reuters) - Amazon.com is considering opening stores in Germany, its second biggest market after the United States, the ecommerce company’s head in the country was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“The fact is that we know that customers shop offline and that they like variety,” German newspaper Welt am Sonntag quoted Ralf Kleber as saying in an interview, adding that he declined to give concrete details or a timetable.

Amazon already operates stores in the United States and Britain, including the Whole Foods grocery chain and checkout-free Amazon Go food stores.

Kleber also told the newspaper that Amazon wants to push shopping via its Alexa voice-controlled devices, noting that it was selling its Echo Dot device at a low price to encourage widespread adoption.