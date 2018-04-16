FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
April 16, 2018 / 5:30 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals - CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has shelved plans to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products to hospitals, CNBC reported on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The change in plan comes partly because Amazon has not been able to convince big hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, the report said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The report sent shares of U.S. drug distributors including McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen higher on Monday afternoon.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
