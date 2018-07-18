Amazon sells more than 100 million products on Prime Day event

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said online shoppers purchased more than 100 million products worldwide during its Prime Day sale, despite glitches on its mobile app and websites that prevented customers from placing orders.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The company’s shares rose about 0.5 percent to touch a record high of $1,858.88 in early trading.

The world’s largest online retailer said it recorded the largest daily sales for Amazon’s Echo range of speakers, helped by heavy discounts. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Dot were the best-selling devices.

This year Prime Day, Amazon’s summer marketing event, started on July 16 and lasted 36 hours.

The technical glitches lasted for at least two hours and was likely exacerbated by excessive demand and traffic volume, RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney said.

The retailer likely got between $1.5 billion and $2 billion in revenue from Prime Day and gross merchandise value topped $3.5 billion, Mahaney said.

Amazon said it sold over a million smart home devices in the United States.

The company did not provide total sales figures for the event, which was open only to members of its Prime subscription service across 17 countries, up from 13 last year.