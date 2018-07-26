FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology News
July 26, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Amazon second-quarter revenue jumps 39 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) reported a 39 percent jump in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by a surge in online shopping and higher demand for its cloud services.

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. Picture taken April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

The company said its net sales rose to $52.89 billion from $37.96 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $197 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s fast-growing cloud services business, surged about 49 percent to $6.11 billion, beating the average estimate of $6 billion, according Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru

