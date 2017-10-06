FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drug chains tumble on reports Amazon eyeing their pie
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 6, 2017 / 7:20 PM / 11 days ago

Drug chains tumble on reports Amazon eyeing their pie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico on June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Shares of drug retailers Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O), CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N) tumbled on Friday after reports that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) was looking to make a move into selling drugs online.

Amazon is reported to be in discussions with mid-market pharmacy benefit managers and has been hiring talent to assess the drug retailing market for its entry, brokerage firm Leerink analyst Ana Gupte wrote in a note to clients.

“We are convinced that AMZN will almost certainly enter the drug distribution value chain within 2 years, evolving into a more disruptive offering over time,” Gupte said.

Amazon’s entry into pharmaceuticals has been long rumoured in the media.

On Friday, CNBC reported that the e-commerce giant would decide before Thanksgiving whether to move into selling prescription drugs online, citing a company email and a source familiar with the matter. (cnb.cx/2hTIxvL)

Amazon does not comment on rumours or speculation, a company spokeswoman said.

Shares of drug retailers Walgreens closed down 5.8 percent, Rite Aid 4.9 percent and CVS Health 4.9 percent.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.