Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast
#Technology News
December 14, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in a day

Amazon to start selling Apple TV, Google Chromecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will start selling Google Chromecast and Apple TV, which compete against its Fire TV, on its online store, an Amazon spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.

The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration

The e-commerce giant had removed the video-streaming devices from its website in 2015. The company had then explained the move by saying it wanted to avoid confusing customers who might expect its Prime Video service to be available on those devices sold by Amazon.

“We are in productive discussions with Amazon to reach an agreement for the benefit of our mutual customers. We hope we can reach an agreement to resolve these issues soon,” a Google spokesperson said.

    Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google said last week it would block YouTube from Amazon’s Echo and Fire TV devices.

    However, Apple said last week Prime Video would come to Apple TV, mending its ties with Amazon.

    CNET first reported the return of Apple TV and Google Chromecast devices to Amazon’s platform.

    Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

    Reporting by Arjun Panchadar, Munsif Vengattil and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
