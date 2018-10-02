FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders applauds Amazon for wage hike

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator and prominent Amazon critic Bernie Sanders praised the company’s move to increase minimum hourly wages to $15 on Tuesday and said other companies should follow its lead.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders campaigns for Democrat Greg Edwards, Pennsylvania's 7th District Congressional candidate, during a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, U.S. May 5, 2018. Picture taken May 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

“It is no secret that I have been a harsh critic of the wage and employment practices of Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos,” Sanders said in an email to Reuters.

“Today I want to give credit where credit is due. There is no reason why other profitable corporations in the fast food industry, the airlines and retail should not be following.”

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

