Amazon working on 'smart glasses' as its first wearable device: Financial Times
#Technology News
September 20, 2017 / 5:23 AM / a month ago

Amazon working on 'smart glasses' as its first wearable device: Financial Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in this June 8, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/Files

REUTERS - Amazon.com Inc is working on its first wearable device - a pair of ‘smart glasses’, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The device, designed like a regular pair of spectacles, will allow Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa to be summoned anytime at all places, the report said, citing people familiar with the plans.

There would be a bone-conduction audio system in the device to allow the wearer to hear Alexa without inserting headphones into his or her ears, according to the report.

Amazon was not immediately available to comment on the report outside regular business hours.

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc re-introduced its own wearable glass headset, Google Glass, after discontinuing its production last year.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

