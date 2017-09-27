FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amazon announces new Echo devices, voice aide Alexa coming to BMW
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 27, 2017 / 6:10 PM / 21 days ago

Amazon announces new Echo devices, voice aide Alexa coming to BMW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a new version of its voice-controlled Echo device and a second device tailored for phone calls, the Echo Connect.

The world’s largest online retailer said the Echo Connect would launch later this year in the United States.

Amazon also said that its voice aide Alexa, which powers the Echo devices and competes with Apple Inc’s Siri, would be available in some BMW cars starting in the middle of next year.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Seattle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.