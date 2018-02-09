FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 9, 2018 / 7:29 PM / in a day

Amazon hires NBC exec to run its studio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has hired Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, to run its video studio, the online retailer’s interim studio chief Albert Cheng said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The move ended months of limbo for Amazon’s entertainment division. Amazon Studios has been working to shake up its programming lineup in the absence of a permanent chief since October, when Roy Price resigned after a sexual harassment allegation. Price has contested the claim.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Jessica Toonkel in New York and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott and Andrew Hay

