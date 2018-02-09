Amazon hires NBC exec to run its studio

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has hired Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment, to run its video studio, the online retailer’s interim studio chief Albert Cheng said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The move ended months of limbo for Amazon’s entertainment division. Amazon Studios has been working to shake up its programming lineup in the absence of a permanent chief since October, when Roy Price resigned after a sexual harassment allegation. Price has contested the claim.