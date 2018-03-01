FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Brazil's AmBev misses quarterly profit estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - AmBev SA, the Latin American unit of beverage company Anheuser Busch InBev NV , missed fourth quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as general and administrative expenses rose.

In a securities filing, the Brazilian brewer posted fourth quarter net revenue adjusted for non-recurring items of 4.51 billion reais ($1.39 billion), up 23.2 percent from the same period last year, but below a Reuters consensus estimate of 4.86 billion reais.

$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely

