Ambuja Cements June-quarter consolidated profit rises 12 percent

(Reuters) - Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of the world's No.1 cement producer LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted an about 12 percent increase in quarterly consolidated net profit on Monday, boosted by higher cement sales volume.
Consolidated net profit rose to 7.18 billion rupees ($111.59 million) in the quarter ended June 30 from 6.42 billion rupees a year earlier, the cement maker said in a statement. (bit.ly/2vAP9BK)
Consolidated cement sales volume rose 7.6 percent to 12.78 million tonnes.
($1 = 64.3400 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath