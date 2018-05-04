FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 9:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ambuja Cements Q1 profit rises 10 percent, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted a 10.2 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, underpinned by higher cement sales volumes.

Workers unload cement bags from a truck near the construction site of residential buildings in New Delhi, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Standalone net profit rose to 2.72 billion rupees ($40.68 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 2.47 billion rupees a year earlier, Ambuja said on Friday.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 2.97 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 2.1 percent to 28.63 billion rupees.

Cement sales volume were 3.3 percent higher for the quarter.

($1 = 66.8650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru

