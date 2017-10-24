FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ambuja Cements third-quarter profit up 10 percent
October 24, 2017 / 12:54 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Ambuja Cements third-quarter profit up 10 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Ambuja Cements Ltd reported an about 10 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher cement sales volume.

A worker stands on sacks of cement, which will be transported to Indonesia's Sumatra island, at Sunda Kelapa harbor in Jakarta, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

Standalone profit rose to 2.72 billion rupees ($41.78 million) in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 2.48 billion rupees a year earlier. bit.ly/2zNvsbR

Standalone cement sales volume rose to 5.02 million tonnes in the quarter, from 4.50 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a standalone profit of 2.43 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath

