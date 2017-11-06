Amend: Fitch Places Barclays's GCMTN Series Programme LT Rating on Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 06 (Fitch) This is a reissue of the commentary published on 30 October 2017 to update select bonds in the Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form (RIDF). Content in the Rating Action Commentary remains unchanged and unaffected. Fitch Ratings has placed the 'A' long-term ratings of Barclays Bank plc's (Barclays, A/Rating Watch Positive/F1) global collateralised medium term note (GCMTN) programme and the notes issued under it on Rating Watch Positive. Their short-term ratings have been affirmed at 'F1', consistent with the ratings of Barclays Bank plc. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme ratings on the GCMTN series are driven by and directly linked to the Barclays' Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (for more information on Barclays' key rating drivers and sensitivities see 'Fitch Affirms Barclays plc's IDR at 'A'; Rates Ring Fenced Bank 'A+(EXP)', dated 28 September 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). As per Fitch's rating definitions for corporate finance, short-term debt ratings reflect the short-term vulnerability to default of the rated entity or security stream and relates to the capacity to meet financial obligations in accordance with the documentation governing the relevant obligation and do not factor in loss severity assumptions. Conversely, long-term debt ratings of individual securities or financial obligations of a corporate issuer address relative vulnerability to default on an ordinal scale. In addition, for financial obligations in corporate finance, we also include a measure of recovery given default on that liability in the rating assessment. When affirming the programme's long-term rating, Fitch assumed no rating uplift based on a recovery from the repo collateral. This reflects that collateral schedules are negotiated with potential noteholders and thus there is variability and an unknown quality of the repo collateral. Until collateral schedules are negotiated, this may also be subject to an unknown diversification framework and unknown margin requirements relative to Fitch's market value and closed-end fund rating criteria. Fitch may assign ratings to individual term notes issued under the GCMTN series, which could lead to higher long-term ratings if warranted by the recovery analysis in instances where the collateral schedules are sufficiently precise and conservative. To date, all notes issued by the programme have been backed by collateral of insufficient quality to warrant any rating uplift over Barclays' long-term debt rating. The GCMTN Series Barclays will periodically issue different classes of notes under the GCMTN series up to a total issuance of USD20 billion. Proceeds will be used to make advances to Barclays CCP Funding LLP (the LLP), which will in turn use the proceeds to enter into tri-party repurchase agreements with Barclays, Barclays Capital Securities Ltd., Barclays Capital Inc. and other sellers that may be appointed. The repurchase agreements may be backed by a wide variety of government, sovereign, supranational, agency, corporate, structured finance, convertible bond and equity securities that will be denominated in various currencies and subject to daily margin requirements. Eligible assets and margin haircuts are defined in the repo collateral schedules and will vary for each class of notes. Title over repurchase agreement collateral is transferred to the security trustee, The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY; AA-/Stable/F1+) and held on behalf of each noteholder. Each note is allocated a specific, segregated collateral account, held with a custodian bank (JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (AA-/Stable/F1+), BNY or Clearstream Banking S.A. (AA/Stable/F1+) depending on the note series). In the event that the LLP defaults or there is a repurchase event of default by a seller combined with an issuer event of default, the related classes of notes will be accelerated, becoming due and payable immediately. If not paid, noteholders will receive the proceeds of the collateral liquidation and if the proceeds are insufficient to meet their claims in full, they will continue to rank as unsecured creditors of Barclays. However, there is no minimum timeframe for collateral liquidation, which exposes noteholders to market risk with respect to the repo collateral. Fitch assigns ratings to the series (as a programme rating) and not to the notes issued under the series. There is no assurance that notes issued under the series will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the series will have the same rating as the programme rating assigned to the series. Additional information is available in Fitch's new issue report 'Global Collateralised Medium Term Notes Issued by Barclays Bank plc' (December 2012) at www.fitchratings.com. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating sensitivities are identical to those of Barclays Bank plc (see 'Fitch Affirms Barclays plc's IDR at 'A'; Rates Ring Fenced Bank 'A+ (EXP)', dated 28 September 2017 at www.fitchratings.com). Applicable Criteria Closed-End Funds and Market Value Structures Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Jul 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here 