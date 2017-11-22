Amend: Fitch Upgrades Unipol Banca's Viability Rating to 'b'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 3 November 2017 to clarify in the first paragraph the sequence of rating actions, in particular that Unipol Banca's Viability Rating (VR) was first downgraded to 'f' before being upgraded to 'b'. Fitch Ratings has downgraded Unipol Banca's VR to 'f' from 'ccc' and then upgraded it to 'b', and affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The upgrade follows the EUR900 million recapitalisation of the bank completed in July 2017 and Fitch's expectation that the planned disposal of the entire stock of doubtful loans will be implemented successfully in the coming months. The downgrade of the VR to 'f' before its upgrade to 'b' reflected that the bank had needed an extraordinary capital injection from its parent company to cover the large losses and to increase coverage on its doubtful loans to a level necessary to dispose them and thus restore its viability. For this reason, Fitch views the bank as having failed under its criteria definitions. The subsequent upgrade of the VR reflects Fitch's view of the bank's restored viability following the recapitalisation. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING Unipol Banca's IDRs and Support Rating (SR) reflect institutional support from the bank's ultimate parent company Unipol Group S.p.A. (UG, BBB-/Stable). Unipol Banca's Long-Term IDR is rated two notches below UG's to reflect the parent's support track record to date, Fitch's view that the bank is a potential candidate for sale given its limited strategic relevance for UG and the bank's weak performance track record to date, which necessitated this clean-up transaction to restore the bank's viability and, possibly, make it more attractive to integrate with other players in the banking industry. Fitch sees a moderate probability that the parent will continue to provide support to the bank given regulatory requirements and our view that a default of Unipol Banca would carry high reputational risk for UG as both operate in the same jurisdiction and share the same brand. UG plans to spin off the entirety of Unipol Banca's doubtful loans into a separate NewCo, owned by UG and another UG group company (UnipolSai), and injected EUR900 million of capital in Unipol Banca in July 2017, which Fitch views as further evidence of support. However, at the same time, Fitch takes into account that UG is evaluating strategic options for Unipol Banca following its restructuring, which could include its integration with other domestic banks. Unipol Banca's Stable Outlook is in line with that on UG. VR The upgrade of Unipol Banca's VR reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank will implement a large asset quality clean-up and capital restoration following the capital injection of EUR900 million from its parent in July 2017. At the same time, coverage on impaired loans will improve to average sector levels. However, the VR also reflects the bank's weak operating performance, burdened by a high cost base, still high loan impairment charges (LIC) relative to pre-impairment profit and the bank's business model, which is highly sensitive to the weak operating environment in Italy and low interest rates. Adjusting for the disposal of almost its entire stock of doubtful loans, the impaired loan ratio would decrease to around 10%, as per Unipol Banca's calculations, from a very high 35% and largely be represented by unlikely-to-pay exposures. The additional LIC booked in June 2017 should help the disposal but also help bring coverage levels of impaired loans more in line with peers' at around 49%. The asset quality clean-up resulted in large losses and eroded capital, with the CET1 ratio falling to 0.18% at end-1H17 before being restored to above 15% immediately after through the capital increase of July 2017. The CET1 will then fall to just above 10% once the doubtful loans transfer is completed as Unipol Banca transfers EUR313 million of capital to the NewCo. Equally important, Fitch acknowledges that capital encumbrance-to-unreserved impaired loans will drop materially. Unipol Banca's operating profitability is structurally weak, in Fitch's view, driven by weak revenue generation from the bank's core businesses, high operating costs and still growing LICs. We expect the bank to report material losses in 2017 for the implementation of the restructuring plan, but starting from 2018 Unipol's profitability should benefit from a cleaner balance sheet. Despite this, a more positive assessment of the bank's earnings and profitability would also require evidence that the bank's ability to generate a sustainable level of acceptable revenue and earnings has improved. Unipol Banca's funding and liquidity reflect it being mainly deposit-funded, but these remain vulnerable to depositors' sentiment. The bank's standalone liquidity profile benefits from UG's ability to provide liquidity, which remains important for the bank, in Fitch's opinion. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SR Unipol Banca's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in UG's ability and propensity to support the subsidiary. This means that the bank's ratings and Outlook are primarily sensitive to changes in UG's ratings. The ratings would also be affected by a change in our assessment of UG's propensity to support Unipol Banca. A sale of the bank or a reduction in UG's stake in it would likely diminish the parent's propensity to provide support. VR Unipol Banca's VR reflect Fitch's assumption that the bank will successfully transfer the entirety of its doubtful loans in the coming months. The rating would be downgraded, probably by several notches, if the transaction does not go through. The rating could also be downgraded if the bank fails to turn its profitability around and if impaired loans increase significantly and weigh heavily on its capitalisation. Further VR upgrades, while not likely in the short-term, would require a sustainable return to operating profitability and further improvements in asset quality and capitalisation. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'ccc' and subsequently upgraded to 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Contact: Primary Analyst Fabio Ianno Director +44 20 3530 1232 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Valeria Pasto Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 298 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 933 238 405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001