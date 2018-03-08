FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2018 / 1:10 PM / a day ago

American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s sales at established stores topped analysts’ estimates for the holiday shopping quarter, helped by robust demand for its Aerie line of lingerie.

The company’s comparable sales rose 8 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 7.34 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $93.96 million, or 52 cents per share, from $54.62 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion from $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

