American Eagle's third-quarter profit drops nearly 16 pct
December 6, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

American Eagle's third-quarter profit drops nearly 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc’s profit fell nearly 16 percent in the third quarter as the apparel maker offered more promotions and took a $14 million charge.

Total revenue rose 2 percent to $960.43 million, while quarterly same-store sales rose 3 percent in the quarter.

The company’s net income fell to $63.73 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $75.76 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

