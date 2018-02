MEXICO CITY, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil will spend around $8 billion on capital expenditures this year, Chief Executive Daniel Hajj said during a call with analysts on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the telecommunications firm reported a loss of 11.295 billion pesos for the fourth quarter, its biggest loss in 16 years. (Reporting by Julia Love; editing by Michael O‘Boyle)