a month ago
American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric
July 12, 2017 / 12:11 PM / a month ago

American Airlines raises forecast for key revenue metric

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc on Wednesday raised its forecast for a closely watched performance metric for the second quarter ending June, citing higher average fares.

The No.1 U.S. airline said it now expects unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - to increase about 5 percent to 6 percent in the quarter, compared with its earlier forecast of a rise of 3.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

American Airlines also raised lower end of its forecast for quarterly pre-tax margin, excluding certain items, to 13 percent to 14 percent, from 12 percent to 14 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

