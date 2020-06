Airline workers walk on the tarmac as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, while an American Airlines flight arrives at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 19, 2020. Picture taken May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc said on Friday it expects its second quarter revenue to decline 90% compared with a year earlier.

The company expects to reduce its cash burn rate to about zero by the end of 2020, as demand conditions continue to improve. (bit.ly/3cXRVp3)