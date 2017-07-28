American Airlines revenue rises 7.2 pct

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
July 28, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 12 days ago

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong passenger demand and improving average fares.

The No. 1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said unit revenue - which compares sales to flight capacity - rose 5.7 percent in the second quarter ended June 30.

However, the company's net income fell to $803 million, or $1.63 per share, in the quarter from $950 million, or $1.68 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American Airlines earned $1.92 per share, compared with $1.77 per share a year earlier.

Total operating revenues rose to $11.11 billion in the quarter from $10.36 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

