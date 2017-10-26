FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines' profit dips 15 pct in 3rd quarter
October 26, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in a day

American Airlines' profit dips 15 pct in 3rd quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc’s profit fell 15.3 percent in the third quarter, hurt partly by disruptions arising from hurricanes.

The No.1 U.S. airline by passenger traffic said on Thursday its net income fell to $624 million or $1.28 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $737 million or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, American earned $1.42 per share.

Its operating revenue rose to $10.88 billion from $10.59 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

