FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines CEO disappointed by black rights group's warning
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 26, 2017 / 3:03 PM / in a day

American Airlines CEO disappointed by black rights group's warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Thursday that a move by the leading U.S. black civil rights group to warn black travelers off the airline was “obviously a disappointment.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on Tuesday recommended black travelers avoid the airline after what it called a pattern of racially biased incidents.

“Discrimination, exclusion and unconscious biases are enormous problems that no one has mastered,” Parker said on the airline’s quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

Parker said American Airlines has made efforts to contact the NAACP and he expects the two to work together “in the very near term.” (Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.