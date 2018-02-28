FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 28, 2018 / 7:49 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Ameriprise unit settles charges it overcharged customers -U.S. SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc has agreed to settle charges it sold higher-fee mutual fund shares to retail customers without determining whether they were eligible for less-expensive funds.

The SEC said Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, without admitting or denying the findings, agreed to pay a penalty of $230,000. It said that about 1,791 customers of the investment adviser had paid $1.78 million in unnecessary charges due to Ameriprise’s practices. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.