CORRECTED-Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen's profit slumps 85.6 pct
#Regulatory News
August 3, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen's profit slumps 85.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third paragraph to say third quarter, not second quarter)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen Corp posted an 85.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt mainly by a rise in operating expenses.

Net income fell to $50.4 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $349.2 million, or $1.55 per share, a year earlier.

In the third quarter, operating expenses rose to $909.5 million from $579.24 million.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $38.71 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

