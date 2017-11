Nov 2 (Reuters) - Drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter net loss as it took a $592 million charge related to litigation and employee severance costs.

Net loss was $294.6 million, or $1.35 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $145.7 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to $39.12 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Tamara Mathias; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)