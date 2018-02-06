AmerisourceBergen profit more than triples on tax benefit

Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than tripled, helped by a $587.6 million benefit due to changes to U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $861.9 million, or $3.90 per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $247.2 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $40.47 billion from $38.17 billion. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)