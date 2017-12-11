FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients
Sections
Featured
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Business
Alibaba redraws retail fault lines with bricks-and-mortar push
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
U.S.
Bangladesh police looking for family of NY bombing suspect
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
The Ashes
England on the brink at WACA house of pain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 9:31 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Amgen's Kyprolis improves overall survival in blood cancer patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc said on Monday new data from a late-stage trial testing Kyprolis in combination with two other drugs showed improved overall survival rate in patients with blood cancer.

The company said it had filed for marketing approval with the U.S. regulator based on the results of the trial, requesting to update the Kyprolis label to include the new overall survival data.

Kyprolis is approved for multiple myeloma that has progressed after treatment with other medicines. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.