FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
Australia's AMP Ltd's half-year profit up 4 pct, beats forecast
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
Hospital chief suspended after Gorakhpur deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 9, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 4 days ago

Australia's AMP Ltd's half-year profit up 4 pct, beats forecast

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest life insurer, AMP Ltd , said on Thursday underlying half-yearly profit rose 4 percent, as earnings from its banking and capital arms lifted.

Underlying profit for the six months to June 30 was A$533 million ($420.32 million) up from A$513 million a year ago, beating analyst estimates of A$514.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it signed a series of reinsurance agreements covering its troubled AMP Life unit, which would release about A$500 million in capital, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 1.2681 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Tom Westbrook and Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.