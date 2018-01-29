FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 29, 2018 / 6:49 AM / a day ago

Apple component supplier AMS doubles 2017 revenue, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Austria-based electronic chip maker AMS AG said on Monday its revenue for 2017 nearly doubled to a record 1.06 billion euros ($1.32 billion) and sharply increased its outlook, driven by strong demand for its sensors from smartphone customers such as Apple.

The Swiss-listed company, which supplies optical sensors that help adjust the brightness and colours on phone screens, raised its compound annual revenue growth rate expectations for 2016-2019 to 60 percent from 40 percent.

AMS cited the steep increase in outlook to a range of revenue pipeline opportunities in smartphone and consumer applications. ($1 = 0.8057 euros) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.