Insurer AmTrust to be bought by CEO, others in $2.7 billion deal

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. insurer AmTrust Financial Services Inc said on Thursday it would be acquired in a $2.7 billion deal by a group of shareholders including its founding family, chief executive and private equity funds.

Evergreen Parent, an entity formed for the purpose of acquiring AmTrust, will pay $13.50 in cash per AmTrust share, representing a 12.8 percent premium to the stock’s Wednesday closing price.

Evergreen Parent was formed by private equity funds managed by Stone Point Capital, AmTrust CEO Barry Zyskind and George and Leah Karfunkel, the family that helped found AmTrust. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)