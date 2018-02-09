FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 6:02 AM / in 2 days

Amundi eyes 150 bln euros in net inflows over 2018-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi said on Friday it targets net inflows of at least 150 billion euros ($183.87 billion) over 2018-2020, following its acquisition of Pioneer Investments from UniCredit.

Amundi disclosed its 2018-2020 targets that see the asset manager grow its net income to at least 1 billion euros in 2020 from 681 million euros it reported in 2017.

* Amundi reports a 37 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income to 209 million euros, to propose 2017 dividend of 2.5 euros per share

* It posts quarterly net inflows of 13.1 billion euros

* Amundi says 2017 net inflows came at 71 billion euros, while assets under management stood at 1.43 trillion euros as of end-2017

* Amundi targets net inflows at more than or equal to 150 billion euros in 2018-2020

* It sees net income of more than or equal to 1 billion euros in 2020 and a dividend payout rate of 65 percent in 2018-2020 ($1 = 0.8158 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)

