Sept 20 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday that its board had authorized a $2.5 billion share repurchase program through 2018.

The company’s shares were up 3.8 percent at $46.5 in after-market trading.

Anadarko also reaffirmed its 2017 production forecast for its Gulf of Mexico and Delaware Basin assets. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)