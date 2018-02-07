FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
February 7, 2018 / 12:24 PM / in 20 hours

Anadarko raises dividend payout, share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it increased its quarterly dividend and also raised its share buyback program, amidst an improving environment for the U.S. oil industry.

Anadarko said it raised its quarterly dividend to 25 cents per share from 5 cent per share, and added a further $500 million to its $2.5 billion-share buyback program.

The company on Tuesday beat Wall Street profit estimates on the back of higher crude prices.

As oil prices climb, U.S. oil companies have been coming under pressure from investors to increase their shareholder returns after years of reinvestment during the shale boom. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.