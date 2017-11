HOUSTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Tuesday its quarterly loss shrank due in part to rising commodity prices and cost cuts.

The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $699 million, or $1.27 per share, compared with a net loss of $830 million, or $1.61 per share, in the year-ago period.

Anadarko’s average daily sales volumes fell 20 percent to 626,000 barrels of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)