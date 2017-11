Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc on Tuesday reported a 53.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand from industrial, autonomous cars and connected devices market.

Net income rose to $347.7 million, or 93 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 28, from $296.2 million, or $95 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.54 billion from $1.00 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)